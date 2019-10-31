Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Trading Up 16.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) shares were up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.51, approximately 2,157,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 598% from the average daily volume of 309,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HABT shares. BidaskClub cut Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Habit Restaurants from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HABT. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 12.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 231.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 45,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 266.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 184,182 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 66.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 544,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 217,366 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 24.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 82,179 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $238.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:HABT)

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.