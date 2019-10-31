Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) Stock Price Down 29.7%

Shares of Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) traded down 29.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.52, 922,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 644,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Guyana Goldfields from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $128.41 million and a P/E ratio of -6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.03.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$67.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guyana Goldfields Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY)

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

