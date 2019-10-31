Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.65

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and traded as high as $25.88. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 1,872 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $642.55 million and a PE ratio of 14.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

