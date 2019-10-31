GTY Technology (GTYH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter.

Shares of GTYH opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GTY Technology has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $12.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on GTY Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GTY Technology in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

