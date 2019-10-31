Grove Bank & Trust Takes Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2019 // Comments off

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $227,000.

BATS HEFA traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $30.38. 190,942 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.