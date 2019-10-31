Grove Bank & Trust Takes Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $227,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS HEFA traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $30.38. 190,942 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.