Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 28.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 297.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,090.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total transaction of $493,214.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,638,549.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,550 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $185.09. 845,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,907. The firm has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.13. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

