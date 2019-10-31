Grove Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 237,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 323,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,874,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.8% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 91,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,507,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $86,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,160 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $86.84. 123,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,337. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.05. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

