Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 35,400,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,441,872. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $280.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

