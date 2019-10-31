Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.11. 9,909,415 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90.

