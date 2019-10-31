Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,143 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 2.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,421,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,589. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,193 shares of company stock valued at $712,206 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

