Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 3.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 889.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after buying an additional 3,850,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,129,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,020,000 after buying an additional 2,690,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,601,000 after buying an additional 842,348 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 877,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,594,000 after buying an additional 663,782 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after buying an additional 630,907 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.91. 6,464,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average of $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $114.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Target from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total value of $1,417,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,204,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,089.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

