Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period.

NYSE:NKG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.54. 7,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,516. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

