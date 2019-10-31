Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 3,050 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,697 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,260,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,600,389. The firm has a market cap of $180.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $246,729.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,184.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

