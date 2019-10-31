Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $27.21 Million Stock Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of CDW worth $27,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at $15,146,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1,107.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,298,000 after buying an additional 136,172 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth about $863,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CDW by 52.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,873,000 after buying an additional 86,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of CDW by 137.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $127.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $127.51.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,213.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 56,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $6,926,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,776 shares in the company, valued at $78,385,415.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,255 shares of company stock worth $21,269,432 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

