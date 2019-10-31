Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $25.48 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,380 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $25,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 6.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 6.2% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $4,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.48.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $130,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,154 shares of company stock worth $175,163. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $148.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 214.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $178.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.04.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

