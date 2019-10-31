Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $22.65 Million Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $22,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $52,930.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,477.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,395 shares of company stock worth $158,388. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR opened at $122.49 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.92 and a one year high of $142.50. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.75.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

