Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $20.17 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $20,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,834,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,931,000 after acquiring an additional 565,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,835,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,301,740,000 after acquiring an additional 460,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,572,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,998,000 after acquiring an additional 366,298 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,702,000 after acquiring an additional 358,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $93.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.83. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $81.45 and a 1-year high of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $869.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

