Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,842 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of International Paper worth $19,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in International Paper by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 655,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in International Paper by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 288,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Shares of IP opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

