Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.19% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $24,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 72,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 152,081 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,855,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,248,000 after purchasing an additional 584,239 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 342,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 48,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

HST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

