Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $719.05

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $719.05 and traded as high as $789.60. Great Portland Estates shares last traded at $788.40, with a volume of 431,677 shares traded.

GPOR has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 677.77 ($8.86).

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 749.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 719.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 46.40.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

