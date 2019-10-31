Gratus Capital LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,864,426 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.