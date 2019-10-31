Gratus Capital LLC Sells 112 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 54,440.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,993,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,333 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 438.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,555,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 19.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 394,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,144,000 after purchasing an additional 65,236 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.62.

M&T Bank stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.53. 579,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $176.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.89 and its 200-day moving average is $160.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John L. Dangelo sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $100,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,213.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $153,247.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

