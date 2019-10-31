Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 933.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 933.3% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,047.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 36.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 188.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Equifax to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Equifax to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

EFX traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $136.71. 836,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,970. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $148.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

