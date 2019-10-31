Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $2,062,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 56.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 48,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 8.3% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,220,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $559,462,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $256.00. 1,625,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,557. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $264.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $2,450,565.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,707,294.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $393,761.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.