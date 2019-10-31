Granite Construction Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,100 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,100% compared to the average daily volume of 50 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GVA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

In related news, Director David H. Kelsey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $151,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle T. Larkin acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $99,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,456 shares of company stock valued at $597,443 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Granite Construction by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 161.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 65.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GVA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Granite Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

