Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $3,089,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $633,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 74.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 399,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.58. 598,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $90.04 and a one year high of $152.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Argus set a $152.00 price target on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.81.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,230.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $327,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,865. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

