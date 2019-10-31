Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $15,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,399. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

