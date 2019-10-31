Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 4,537 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,332,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Corning by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. S&P Equity Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Corning stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 266,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,915. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.71. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.