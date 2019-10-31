Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €25.20 by Credit Suisse Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €25.20 ($29.30) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

GYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.70 ($27.55).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €21.14 ($24.58) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €20.34 and its 200 day moving average is €20.93. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.