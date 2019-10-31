Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$211.34 million during the quarter.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

GTE stock opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $529.56 million and a PE ratio of 5.33. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.31 and a 12-month high of C$4.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.19.

GTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$5.00 to C$3.90 in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.54.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.