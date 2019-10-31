Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.
Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$211.34 million during the quarter.
GTE stock opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $529.56 million and a PE ratio of 5.33. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.31 and a 12-month high of C$4.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.19.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.