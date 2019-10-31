GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Receives $20.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

EAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalal Street LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,421,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 201.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 3,470,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after buying an additional 2,318,276 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 2,345,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,973,000 after buying an additional 475,070 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 72.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after buying an additional 846,691 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 1,728.3% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,535,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after buying an additional 1,451,754 shares during the period.

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.08. 1,084,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,836. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $480.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.07 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.91% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

