GrafTech International (EAF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a net margin of 42.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.91%. The business had revenue of $480.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:EAF opened at $12.71 on Thursday. GrafTech International has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72.
GrafTech International Company Profile
GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
