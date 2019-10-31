GrafTech International (EAF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a net margin of 42.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.91%. The business had revenue of $480.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

NYSE:EAF opened at $12.71 on Thursday. GrafTech International has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EAF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.