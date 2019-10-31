Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 161,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 250,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDP shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

