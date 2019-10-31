Goldstar Minerals (CVE:GDM) Trading Down 12.5%

Goldstar Minerals Inc (CVE:GDM)’s stock price fell 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 56,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 63,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $5.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

Goldstar Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GDM)

Goldstar Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the provinces of Québec and New Brunswick, Canada. The company focuses on developing gold and technology metals. It holds 100% interests in the Lake George property with 264 claims covering an area of approximately 5,792 hectares located to the west of Fredericton, New Brunswick; and the Victoria Lake property consisting of 343 claims covering an area of approximately 7,780 hectares located in the located within Clarendon, Lepreau and Pennfield Parishes of Charlotte County in the New Brunswick.

