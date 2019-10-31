Goldman Sachs Group Raises RDI Reit (LON:RDI) Price Target to GBX 150

RDI Reit (LON:RDI) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of RDI Reit in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank cut RDI Reit to a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price (up previously from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of RDI Reit in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 140 ($1.83).

Shares of LON RDI opened at GBX 128.60 ($1.68) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.36 million and a P/E ratio of -6.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.69. RDI Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 98.40 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.12, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from RDI Reit’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. RDI Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.59%.

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

