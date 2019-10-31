GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GMS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $34.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.96. 344,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,485. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.17. GMS has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.65 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Ross sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $852,357.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,659.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 6,825,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $183,798,811.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in GMS by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in GMS by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GMS by 419.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

