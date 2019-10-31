Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Short Interest Update

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 9,900,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

GLUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.97 million, a P/E ratio of -76.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Leichtner sold 54,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $247,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,170.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $74,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $174,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Glu Mobile by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Glu Mobile by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 238,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 69,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Glu Mobile by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after buying an additional 74,794 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.