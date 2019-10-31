Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Global Indemnity alerts:

Global Indemnity stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $24.76. 8,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Global Indemnity has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.14 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Global Indemnity by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Global Indemnity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 346,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Global Indemnity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Global Indemnity by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Indemnity by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.