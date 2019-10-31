GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Vivienne Cox Purchases 308 Shares

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Vivienne Cox acquired 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,942.38).

GSK opened at GBX 1,782 ($23.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,683.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,626.04. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a one year high of GBX 1,770.60 ($23.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,127.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,610 ($21.04) price objective (up from GBX 1,610 ($21.04)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,708.93 ($22.33).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

