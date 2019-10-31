GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $1,900.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSK. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.49.

NYSE:GSK opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 177,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

