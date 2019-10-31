GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given New GBX 1,800 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,610 ($21.04) price target (up previously from GBX 1,610 ($21.04)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,110 ($27.57) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,735 ($22.67).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,785.40 ($23.33) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,770.60 ($23.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,683.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,626.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,127.74.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 308 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,942.38). In the last three months, insiders acquired 330 shares of company stock worth $568,385.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

