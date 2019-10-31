Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 4.7% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $356.26. 716,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,339. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $284.45 and a one year high of $362.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.86.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

