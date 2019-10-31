Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.70

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

GOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $704.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.18 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.72%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

