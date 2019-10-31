Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,900 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 545,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 147,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

GLAD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. 4,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.15. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

