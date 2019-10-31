Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 990 ($12.94) and last traded at GBX 986 ($12.88), approximately 1,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($12.81).

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,003.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,013.87.

About Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO)

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, late stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in high-multiple businesses, defensive industries – service and consumer. It seeks to invest in Georgia.

