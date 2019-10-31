Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on THRM. Argus cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of THRM opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 32.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 45.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

