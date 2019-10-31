Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GNCA. ValuEngine raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genocea Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,405. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $67.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.45. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

