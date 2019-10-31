Genesis Investment Management LLP Invests $91.43 Million in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,283,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,429,000. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L makes up approximately 2.7% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.19% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 177,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.81. 2,637,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

