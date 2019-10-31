Genesis Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 4,517,152 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,517,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $748,808,000. Alibaba Group makes up 21.9% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,022,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,609,432. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.