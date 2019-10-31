General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in General Mills by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in General Mills by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.86. 163,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.